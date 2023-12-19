Fifth Harmony star Ally Brooke announces her engagement to longtime beau Will Bracey

Fifth Harmony star Ally Brooke has announced her engagement to her longtime beau, Will Bracey.

The pair have been dating since 2015, when Will became the band’s tour manager.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, the 36-year-old said he had prepared for the proposal for most of 2023 and decided to pop the question in New York City – a place close to the couple’s heart.

The pop-star told the publication: “It is the best day of my life.”

“It’s wonderful, truly wonderful. I had no idea. No idea. When he did it, I was just in pure shock,” Ally admitted.

Will revealed: “I’ve been planning it all year, and New York was always our city — it’s where we fell in love.”

“And who’s not a fan of Christmastime in New York?”

Will proposed with a custom diamond ring designed by a private jeweler in Turkey.

Commenting on her ring, the Fifth Harmony alum said: “Oh my goodness, it was beautiful. I was awe-struck.”

“It fits like a glove, and it looks so beautiful on me. I’m just…I’m at a loss for words. I’m still in shock!”

Speaking about her eight-year relationship, Ally gushed: “I knew the moment that I…truly, when I saw him, I fell in love with him.”

“But I knew about a year in that he was the one for me.”

Her fiancée then added: “She’s easy to love.”

Sharing the exclusive pictures to her Instagram, the singer wrote: “WE HAVE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL LOVE STORY EVER TOLD!!!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭❤️”

“I CANNOT WAIT TO MARRY YOU 💍 @will.bracey.”