A CBBC star has joined this year's line up

Fifth celebrity announced for Strictly Come Dancing 2021

CBBC host Rhys Stephenson has been confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

The TV presenter joins the already announced line up of McFly star Tom Fletcher, AJ Odudu, and Peep Show’s Robert Webb.

He also joins Bake Off winner John Whaite in the line up, who will be part of the show’s first male pairing.

Speaking about his appearance on the show, Rhys said: “I am buzzing to be a part of Strictly Come Dancing 2021.”

“I have dreamt about being on this show, and I know for a fact that it is going to exceed every expectation.”

“I cannot wait to experience it all: the costumes, the orchestra, even Craig’s glare! I am ready!”

CBBC also shared a video of the actor and presenter discussing the news on their Instagram.

He said: “I can’t wait to do this, I can’t wait to go on the dance floor, to start rehearsing, to meet my partner, the outfits, listen to the band play.”

“The excitement is palpable and I can finally I can talk about it.”

