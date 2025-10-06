Fianna Fáil presidential election candidate Jim Gavin withdraws from race

Fianna Fáil presidential election candidate Jim Gavin has announced he will be withdrawing from the race.

The news came after a controversial interview on Sunday during RTÉ’s presidential debate, where he was asked about an allegation made by a former tenant.

It was stated by The Irish Independent that a renter who left his Smithfield property in 2009 kept paying rent in error and that, despite several attempts to get their money back, they were not given back their €3,300.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RTÉ News (@rtenews)

During the interview, he neither confirmed nor denied the allegation, insisting he would “look into it.”

“It was over 16 years ago, a very stressful time for the family. I’m looking into it. I will deal with it with that, with urgency,” he said, continuing: “If it happened, I’m very sorry that it happened.”

In a statement announcing his withdrawal on Monday evening, he said recent days gave him “cause to reflect,” continuing: “I made a mistake that was not in keeping with my character and the standards I set myself. I am now taking steps to address the matter.”

“I have also thought long and hard about the potential impact of the ongoing campaign on the well-being of my family and friends.”

“Taking all these considerations on board, I have decided to withdraw from the presidential election contest with immediate effect and return to the arms of my family.”

Fianna Fáil leader and Taoiseach Micheál Martin said of the withdrawal: “Jim has accepted that he made an error in relation to an issue that has arisen in recent days.”

“He himself has said the office of Uachtarán na hÉireann is the highest in the land and the pinnacle of public service. He is clear that he does not want to bring controversy onto this office.”

“This has been a very difficult decision for Jim given his commitment to public service,” he continued.

Following Jim’s decision to leave the race, Heather Humpreys and Catherine Connolly are the two candidates on the final ballot.

Heather Humphreys is a former Minister for Social Protection and has previously held several key cabinet positions, including those related to rural affairs and community development.

Her presidential campaign is centred on the promise of being a “unifying force” for the nation.

Catherine Connolly is a sitting TD for Galway West and a former Leas-Cheann Comhairle (Deputy Speaker) of the Dáil.

Known for her principled and progressive approach to politics, she has long been an advocate for social justice, climate action, housing rights, and political accountability.

Running as an independent candidate, Catherine has secured the support of several left-leaning parties, including Sinn Féin, Labour, and the Social Democrats.

Polling will take place on Friday, 24 October 2025, between 7am and 10pm.

A presidential election must take place in the 60 days before the term of the current president ends on 11 November 2025.

The deadline to register to vote in the next presidential election is Tuesday, 7 October 2025. The deadline for special or postal voting arrangements is Monday, 29 September 2025.