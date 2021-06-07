Ferne McCann ‘splits from boyfriend Jack Padgett’ after insisting he was ‘The One’

Ferne McCann ‘splits from boyfriend Jack Padgett’ after insisting he was ‘The...

Ferne McCann has reportedly split from her boyfriend Jack Padgett.

The former TOWIE star was started dating her beau in October last year, but the couple didn’t go Instagram official until February.

Despite previously insisting Jack was ‘The One’, Ferne has reportedly ended her relationship because they are on “different paths”.

A source told The Sun: “Ferne has called time on her relationship with Jack Padgett. Ferne said it was a case of ‘right guy wrong time’.”

“It was clear to all of us that they were both on different paths. Jack’s life revolves around hosting events and nightlife because that’s his job.”

“Whereas Ferne is all about family, work and security. Her working days are so full on that their diaries literally clashed.”

The insider added: “She’s sad but she’s realistic about the situation, that nightlife lifestyle just isn’t her and hasn’t been for years.”

“As much as Ferne likes Jack, she’s at a different stage in her life. She wants to be with someone who’s on the same wavelength and wants the same things out of life.”

“She has no regrets. They both got on great and had a lot of fun, but you need more than that in a relationship.”

It comes just three months after Ferne insisted Jack is ‘The One’.

Speaking to The Sun back in March, Ferne said: “I’ve made the mistake before of telling my friends that I’ve found the one and I’m going to get married.”

“I’ve reined it back and calmed it down, but I feel like he really is the one. I’m in that love bubble and I don’t think that’s going to change.”

“He’s honestly changed my life and that’s it now. I’m so grateful.”

