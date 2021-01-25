Ferne McCann reveals she’s been in therapy for three years: ‘I’ve overcome so, so much’

Ferne McCann has revealed that she’s been in therapy for three years.

The former TOWIE star admitted therapy has made her feel “mentally strong”, after facing “struggles” in recent years.

The mum-of-one said going to a therapist was “the best thing she’s ever done”, and that it has helped her to “overcome so, so much”.

Speaking to The Sun, the 30-year-old said: “There’s definitely been moments in my life where I have struggled.

“I feel really grateful that I’m sat here in a position where I feel mentally strong. But this hasn’t just happened overnight. This is something that I have worked on and put in place.

“I see a therapist, every week, and I have done that for the best part of three years,” she revealed.

“And I really want to highlight this because this is really important to me, because in the past I’ve never really spoken about it.”

“There’s this feeling that if you see a therapist, it’s because you’ve had a breakdown. When in my eyes, it actually is a really positive step.

“I’ve got a very good relationship with my therapist. I’ve overcome so, so much and learnt so much about myself and have learnt tools so that if I feel anxious or have a wobble, I can pick myself back up and talk to my therapist about it.

“For me, it’s been a really positive experience. And I openly want to talk about it. Because if you are considering speaking to a professional, and you can, I absolutely would.

“I hand on heart say go for it, because for me, it has been one of the best things I’ve ever done,” Ferne added.

Back in 2017, Ferne’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her daughter Sunday, Arthur Collins, was given a 20 year prison sentence for carrying out an acid attack in a nightclub.

Arthur injured 22 people after he threw acid across a packed London nightclub.

He admitted to throwing the substance, but claimed that he thought it was a date rape drug – and was found guilty of five counts of GBH with intent and nine counts of ABH.