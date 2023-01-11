Ferne McCann ‘expecting first child with fiancé Lorri Haines’

Ferne McCann is reportedly pregnant.

According to The UK Sun, the former TOWIE star is expecting her first child with her fiancé Lorri Haines.

The 32-year-old is already mum to a five-year-old daughter named Sunday, who she shares with her jailbird ex Arthur Collins.

A source told the outlet: “Ferne is over the moon. From the moment she met Lorri she knew she wanted to marry him and have his kids.”

“They’re both ready to commit and are looking forward to their future together.”

Goss.ie has contacted Ferne’s rep for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ferne McCann (@fernemccann)

Ferne and Lorri got engaged in July last year while on a romantic trip to Paris.

Sharing the news on Instagram at the time, Ferne posted a photo of her kissing her beau and showing off a huge diamond ring on her wedding finger.

She captioned the post: “So happily ever afters do exist 🥰💍❤️🇫🇷. I cannot wait to do forever with you baby @lozzahaines ❤️.”

Ferne has been very unlucky in love in the past.

In April 2017, her then-boyfriend Arthur Collins was arrested for carrying out an acid attack at a nightclub in East London.

Ferne, who was pregnant with their daughter Sunday at the time, dumped Arthur over the scandal and he was later sentenced to 20 years in prison.