Ferne McCann confirms she’s split from her boyfriend during lockdown

The reality star thought he was 'The One'

Ferne McCann has announced that she’s split from her boyfriend Albie Gibbs during the coronavirus lockdown.

The 29-year-old made the confession on her reality show First Time Mum on Wednesday night.

Filming herself for her ITVBe show, Ferne said: “How can I see a future with someone when I can’t physically be with them for the foreseeable future?”

“I was naive to think the long distance thing would be OK. We have broken up and it is proper s**t.”

“It sucks to say that I think he was the right guy, and I want to stress this, the right guy at the wrong time. But that to me just means it wasn’t right at all. I think yet again, Ferne McCann is officially back on the market.”

Explaining the reason behind her decision, Ferne said: “Long distance relationships are hard. Not knowing when I’m next going to see him is rubbish. The conversations, it’s dead.”

“There’s nothing to talk about is there? ‘What are you up to? Not a lot.’ It’s very monotonous. It’s completely out of both of our hands. I can’t help but think this is for a reason.”

Ferne first met 25-year-old Albie back in 2018 while on holiday in Dubai, and previously revealed that she thought he was “the one”.

The financial trader is notoriously private, and never let Ferne share photos of him on social media.

Her relationship with Albie marked her first serious romance since she split from the father of her child, Arthur Collins, who was given a 20 year prison sentence for carrying out an acid attack in a London nightclub.

