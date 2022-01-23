Ferne McCann confirms new romance with loved-up snap

Ferne McCann is dating Lozza Haines.

The former TOWIE star, 31, and her new beau took to Instagram on Sunday to share a loved-up snap confirming their romance.

Lozza captioned the post: “When you know, you know…. ❤️”

Ferne commented on her boyfriend’s post: “I love you my darling. ❤️❤️”

The mother-of-one’s new romance comes after her split from Jack Padgett last summer.

Ferne and Jack started dating in October 2020, and previously insisted he was ‘The One’.

But in June 2021, the reality star reportedly ended their relationship because she and Jack were on “different paths”.

A source told The Sun at the time: “Ferne has called time on her relationship with Jack Padgett. Ferne said it was a case of ‘right guy wrong time’.”

“It was clear to all of us that they were both on different paths. Jack’s life revolves around hosting events and nightlife because that’s his job. Whereas Ferne is all about family, work and security. Her working days are so full on that their diaries literally clashed.”

“She’s sad but she’s realistic about the situation, that nightlife lifestyle just isn’t her and hasn’t been for years. As much as Ferne likes Jack, she’s at a different stage in her life.”

“She wants to be with someone who’s on the same wavelength and wants the same things out of life. She has no regrets. They both got on great and had a lot of fun, but you need more than that in a relationship.”

Ferne shares a daughter named Sunday with her ex Arthur Collins, who she split from in 2017.

Arthur is currently serving a 20 year prison sentence for carrying out an acid attack in a London nightclub.