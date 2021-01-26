Ferne McCann confirms new romance – after splitting from ex during lockdown

Ferne McCann has confirmed her new romance, after splitting from Albie Gibbs at the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown.
The former TOWIE star revealed she had split from the financial trader back in May, previously admitting she thought he was ‘The One’.
Last month, the 30-year-old was linked to model Jack Padgett, after they were papped kissing while in South Africa.
The reality star has since revealed she is “off the market”, telling the MailOnline: “I have met someone. But it is early days and I don’t want to divulge into too much information.
“We will see. I am excited, I am really, really excited about how this will go and how it will develop.”