Ferne McCann confirms new romance – after splitting from ex during lockdown

“Obviously I was single in lockdown so I knew the struggles of single life – it was like do you go on the apps? Am I going to meet someone randomly?”

Opening up about her split from Albie at the time, Ferne said on her ITVBe show: “How can I see a future with someone when I can’t physically be with them for the foreseeable future?

“I was naive to think the long distance thing would be OK. We have broken up and it is proper s**t.”

“It sucks to say that I think he was the right guy, and I want to stress this, the right guy at the wrong time. But that to me just means it wasn’t right at all. I think yet again, Ferne McCann is officially back on the market.”

Explaining the reason behind her decision, Ferne said: “Long distance relationships are hard. Not knowing when I’m next going to see him is rubbish. The conversations, it’s dead.”

“There’s nothing to talk about is there? ‘What are you up to? Not a lot.’ It’s very monotonous. It’s completely out of both of our hands. I can’t help but think this is for a reason.”

Ferne’s relationship with Albie marked her first serious romance since she split from the father of her child, Arthur Collins, who was given a 20-year prison sentence for carrying out an acid attack in a London nightclub.