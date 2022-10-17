Ferne McCann breaks her silence after being accused of sending ‘nasty’ voice messages about Sam Faiers

Ferne McCann has broken her silence after being accused of sending “nasty” voice messages about her longtime friend and former TOWIE co-star Sam Faiers.

The leaked voice messages, which were allegedly sent by Ferne to a friend on WhatsApp in June, were shared on Instagram by Sam’s mum Suzie last month.

In the voice notes, Ferne allegedly called Sam a “fat c**t”, and said: “Her thighs are so big and I looked really skinny today.”

Ferne has not yet addressed the alleged messages, and has been noticeably missing from social media since they were “leaked”.

However, she took to Instagram on Sunday evening to break her social media silence, as she shared a lengthy post about her experience on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The TV personality wrote: “What a journey. Taking part in @sas_whodareswins was one of the most humbling and toughest things I’ve ever done. I can honestly say it’s changed my life.”

“The whole experience makes you look at every single part of yourself – your strengths, your weaknesses, your deepest fears. It taught me resilience, self acceptance and that every moment is an opportunity for change. It’s given me the confidence to finally confront difficulties in my life, deal with them and move forward.”

Ferne continued: “I went in to the series to prove to myself I can be strong and I wanted to make Sunday proud. It was a major shock to the system! Every day I cried for Sunday, every day I wanted to leave, my body ached and I missed home so much. But I had my personal reasons why I needed to stick it out.”

“Yes I completed it and I passed but If SAS taught me anything, it taught me to take things step by step, push a little harder to the next morning, get through just to one more task. Moments will floor you, you will mess up but you’ve got to find that resilience & grit to pick yourself up and go again.”

“Just when you think you’ve got it all figured out life will always throw something else up, and as the DS say, it’s about how you deal with it. Speaking of the DS (and the serving SAS). They are some of the most incredible people I’ve ever met.”

“This was two weeks of my life, safe in the knowledge I was going back home. For them it’s real life, in some of the most dangerous, life threatening scenarios. I have the utmost respect for them and their bravery and I’m hugely grateful to them for their service.”

“I’ve loved getting to know my fellow recruits. You all smashed it! Huge thanks to @channel4, the crew and @minnowfilms for looking after me and for giving me this opportunity,” she concluded the post.

Ferne and Sam grew up together in Essex and later co-starred in The Only Way Is Essex.

Sam left the popular reality show in 2014, and Ferne quit two years later.

The pair remained close after leaving the show, and have celebrated milestone birthdays and other special occasions together.

Last year, Ferne penned an emotional tribute to Sam on her 30th birthday.

The 32-year-old, who sang at Sam’s wedding back in 2019, wrote on Instagram at the time: “Wow it’s been emotional looking back at all of these pictures. So many laughs, parties, and special memories made. You my darling have given me so many memories that I will cherish forever.”

Speaking about Ferne’s alleged voice messages, a source told The Sun: “Naturally Sam is incredibly hurt and upset by these comments especially from someone she considered to be a good friend. She’s at a loss as to why Ferne has turned on her.”