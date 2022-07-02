Ferne McCann announces her engagement to boyfriend Lorri Haines

Ferne McCann has announced her engagement to her businessman boyfriend Lorri Haines.
The former TOWIE star shared the happy news via Instagram on Saturday, as she posted a photo of the pair kissing.
In the snap, the 31-year-old showed off a huge diamond ring on her wedding finger.
View this post on Instagram
Ferne captioned the sweet post: “So happily ever afters do exist 🥰💍❤️🇫🇷.”
“I cannot wait to do forever with you baby @lozzahaines ❤️.”
Lorri, who is based in Dubai, proposed to Ferne during a romantic trip to Paris.
A host of reality stars congratulated the happy couple in the comment section, including Vicky Pattison who wrote: “Arghhhhhhhhhh!!!! I am losing my mind over this 😍😍😍😍😍😍 congratulations you two!!!!! 🤩🥹🥰💍 I’m just so happy for you x.”
View this post on Instagram
Former TOWIE star Mario Falcone also wrote, “Congratulations Fernita! Very happy for you,” and James Argent commented, “My beautiful friend. You deserve this so much. I couldn’t be happier for you!”
Ferne, who has been dating Lorri since last year, has been very unlucky in love in the past.
In April 2017, her then-boyfriend Arthur Collins was arrested for carrying out an acid attack at a nightclub in East London.
Ferne, who was pregnant with their daughter Sunday at the time, dumped Arthur over the scandal and he was later sentenced to 20 years in prison.