Fernando Alonso fuels Taylor Swift dating rumours with cryptic post

Fernando Alonso has fueled rumours he’s dating Taylor Swift.

The F1 driver, 41, was first linked to the 33-year-old singer over the weekend, after celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi shared an unverified tip that they’re seeing each other.

The tipster wrote: “A couple of Spanish magazines have been posting about TS and Spanish F1 driver Fernando Alonso.”

“According to them the couple has been seeing each other for a week now. Nothing serious tho since they are both recently single.”

Probably the last thing I expected to see during this spring break https://t.co/UA4vFnBYvX — Dan – EngineMode11 (@EngineMode11) April 22, 2023

The rumours, which have not yet been verified, sent fans into a frenzy.

Fernando appeared to address the dating rumours in a video shared to TikTok on Monday.

In the clip, the Spanish driver looked at the camera and winked as Taylor’s song Karma played.

He captioned the post: “Race week era 😉”, seemingly referencing the singer’s Eras Tour.

Commenting on the post, one fan wrote: “WAIT DO YOU THINK HE HEARD THE RUMORS.”

A second penned: “NOT THE SONG 😭😭😭”, and a third commented: “Ohhhh Fernando knows ALL TOO WELL what he’s doing 👀”

Both Taylor and Fernando are newly single. Taylor recently split from her boyfriend of six years Joe Alwyn, and Fernando recently announced his breakup from Andrea Schlager.

The Aston Martin driver, who appears in Netflix’s Drive to Survive series, shared the news on his Instagram Story earlier this month.

After claiming a podium at the Australian Grand Prix, the two-time F1 champion shared a photo of him and Andrea alongside an emotional statement.

“We wanted to tell you that our relationship as a couple ended,” the message read. “We have been lucky enough to share a fantastic time together, and it will continue to be so, but on a different form of affection.”

“As you have probably seen, we have continued working on and off track on various projects together also during this time, and we will keep doing so with deep love and respect for each other.”

“We thought it is appropriate to share this as you have all been very supportive. Thanks for that. Love Fer & Andrea.”

Andrea is a well-known F1 journalist and TV presenter, who met Alonso while working on the paddock.

The Spaniard is currently enjoying a very successful start to the new F1 season with Aston Martin, following his departure from Alpine.

His decision to leave Alpine was documented in the latest season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive, which hit Netflix in February.

The popular series takes fans behind the scenes of F1 racing, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for the world championship.

Drive to Survive has become a huge attraction in recent years, which has increased the popularity of Formula 1 as a sport.

The Taylor/Fernando rumours come amid speculation Joe Alwyn has moved on from the pop singer with a Scottish actress, after she posted a photo of him on social media…

Read more here.