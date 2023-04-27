Fernando Alonso addresses rumours he’s dating Taylor Swift

Fernando Alonso has addressed rumours he’s dating Taylor Swift.

The Formula One driver, 41, was first linked to the 33-year-old singer last week, after celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi shared an unverified tip that they’re seeing each other.

The tipster wrote: “A couple of Spanish magazines have been posting about TS and Spanish F1 driver Fernando Alonso.”

fernando alonso dating taylor swift is the biggest crossover I’ve ever seen — hannah/mae/chiara (@unstablemaee) April 27, 2023

“According to them the couple has been seeing each other for a week now. Nothing serious tho since they are both recently single.”

Fernando later shared a cryptic TikTok video, which fuelled rumours.

The Formula One driver, who recently arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan ahead of this week’s race, was questioned about the speculation by a number of interviewers.

One Sky Sports interviewer jokingly told the Spanish native “I knew you were trouble,” as he laughed it off and said he wanted to focus on the race.

At Sky, Fernando Alonso was asked if his dating rumors with Taylor Swift were true. Alonso laughed and said he was only here to race this weekend. pic.twitter.com/U5pjyfM0jH — Aston Martin F1 updates (@startonpole) April 27, 2023

Elsewhere, official F1 interviewer Will Buxton joked that he had to ask about the rumours because if he didn’t there’d be a “Blank Space” and he knows it’s his “Love Story”.

Fernando grinned as he responded: “I have nothing to say mate!”

“I answered already. I have nothing to say.”

The Spanish driver then reverted the interviewer’s attention towards this week’s race in Baku.

Fans rushed to the comments section of each video to point out that Fernando had neither confirmed nor denied the rumours.

One TikTok user penned: “That man knows exactly what he’s doing,” while a second wrote: “Fernando isn’t confirming but he didn’t deny… does this mean…”

Another wrote: “HE DIDNT DENY IT,” and a fourth said: “He’s such an instigator and I love it”.