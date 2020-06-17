Fellow WAG claims Coleen Rooney set up Rebekah Vardy to ‘gain popularity’

Stephanie Shilton has claimed Coleen Rooney “set up” Rebekah Vardy to gain popularity.

The wife of footie legend Peter Shilton has shared her opinions on the Wagatha Christie scandal, and questioned whether the feud was masterminded by Coleen’s PR team.

In a lengthy statement shared on Facebook, Stephanie wrote: “I truly suspect that the Rooney’s and their PR team had a plan prior to Wayne’s return to the U.K. as his reputation was in tatters.”

“I believe top of the list was 1. Mastermind a charity England football match to knock Peter Shilton off being number one cap record holder, enabling Wayne Rooney to be number one cap holder after a 30 year record was held by my Husband!”

“2. Knock the Vardys off the number one spotlight in particular Rebecca, I suspect the poor pregnant woman was a sitting target. They are both hugely popular in the industry and Rebecca was probably the most well-known modern WAG.”

She continued: “My gut feeling when I saw Rebecca absolutely broken on her return to the UK when it all happened was as I said to Pete ‘OMG she’s innocent and been set up all of these incidents are a Rooney PR strategy to bolt them into the spot light knocking others out of the way!'”

“I was devastated for her especially as she was carrying a child. The penny dropped I suspect the poor girl was set up! Similar to how Pete nearly was! Anyway this is my theory as a granny wag.”

The message, which has since been deleted on the social media platform, received a number of mixed reactions from her followers.

The news comes after Coleen reportedly “sacked” her legal team – after she was told her case against Rebekah “isn’t very strong”.

Coleen publicly accused Rebekah of selling fake stories about her last October, after she planted false information on her personal Instagram.

The wife of Wayne Rooney claimed she planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account.

The mother-of-four said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account – and the false stories all made it into the press.

Coleen believed this was proof that the fellow WAG allegedly sold stories about her private life.

Despite Coleen’s claims, Rebekah vowed to prove her innocence, and it’s understood she hired a team of forensic IT experts to help her do so.

