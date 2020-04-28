Felicity Huffman’s daughter accepted into university following college admissions scandal

The actress' daughter was admitted to college with her own SAT scores

Felicity Huffman’s daughter Sophia Macy has been accepted into Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, after resitting her SATs.

The 19-year-old shared the happy news on Instagram, by updating her bio to read: “CMU Drama ‘24 🤍♥️.”

A source told PEOPLE: “Felicity is so proud and grateful that Sofia has kept her chin up over the last year.”

“It was a painful, challenging time and she pulled through it with strength and grace.”

The news comes months after Felicity served 11 days in prison last October, for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

The actress received a jail sentence after she admitted to paying admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to fix Sophia’s SAT answers.

Felicity, who was ‘secretly’ recorded discussing the scheme with a co-operating witness, pleaded guilty to charges of mail fraud and honest services mail fraud last May.

The Desperate Housewives star said her daughter “knew absolutely nothing” about the scheme, and took “full responsibility” for her actions.

