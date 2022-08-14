FBI report concludes Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger of gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

An FBI report has concluded Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger of the prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film set.

The actor accidentally shot the mother-of-one while they were filming the Western movie in October last year – but always maintained he did not actually pull the trigger.

However, a newly completed forensics investigation by the FBI found the weapon in question could not have been fired without the trigger being physically pulled.

The report, which was obtained by ABC News, states that with the hammer in the quarter- and half-cock positions, the gun “could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger”.

With the hammer fully cocked, the gun “could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger while the working internal components were intact and functional,” the report added.

The findings have been reviewed by the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator, and a further post-mortem report has classified Halyna’s death as an accident.

“Death was caused by a gunshot wound of the chest,” it says. “Review of available law enforcement reports showed no compelling demonstration that the firearm was intentionally loaded with live ammunition on set.” “Based on all available information, including the absence of obvious intent to cause harm or death, the manner of death is best classified as accident.” During a televised interview with ABC News last year, Alec insisted he “didn’t pull the trigger” of the gun that killed Halyna. Recalling the day of the shooting, which occurred on set in New Mexico on October 21, Alec said he was rehearsing a scene with Halyna, who was directing his every move. “She’s guiding me through how she wants me to hold the gun for this angle,” he said. “I’m holding the gun where she told me to hold it, which ended up being aimed right below her armpit.”

In order to get the shot, the actor said he needed to cock the gun – but not fire it. “I cock the gun. I go, ‘Can you see that? Can you see that? Can you see that?’ And then I let go of the hammer of the gun, and the gun goes off,” he recalled. When asked if he pulled the trigger of the gun, Alec replied: “No, no, no, no, no. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them.” The actor said he “would go to any lengths to undo what happened”, but insisted he doesn’t feel responsible for Halyna’s death. “Honest to God, if I felt that I was responsible, I might’ve killed myself if I thought that I was responsible. And I don’t say that lightly,” he confessed. “I don’t know what happened on that set. Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.” “I feel that… someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me,” he said.