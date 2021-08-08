Faye Winter’s family break their silence following Friday night’s dramatic episode of Love Island

The 26-year-old got into a massive argument with Teddy Soares

Faye Winter’s family have broken their silence following Friday night’s dramatic episode of Love Island.

The 26-year-old faced major backlash online after she erupted at Teddy Soares, with many viewers reporting the scenes to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

Faye’s family, who are running her social media while she’s in the vila, addressed the backlash in a statement shared on Instagram Stories ahead of tonight’s episode.

They wrote: “We understand that fans of Love Island have opinions on Friday night’s episode. While we don’t want to comment on the events of the show we ask everyone to remember you are watching a highly edited TV show which is created for entertainment – you never see the full picture.”

“Faye is a human, she may not always get things right. There are human beings managing the Islanders’ social media pages who will be seriously effected by your comments.”

“We ask that everyone please remembers this before commenting or messaging. We make no apology for turning off comments, blocking & deleting to protect the mental well-being of ourselves and Faye when she comes out….”

“We hope that we can all get back to enjoying the show together from now on. Love Team Faye x.”

During the dramatic episode, Teddy faced the wrath of Faye after a clip of him in Casa Amor was played during the Movie Challenge.

The clip showed Teddy admitting he was “sexually attracted” to one of the new girls, Clarisse.

Ad

Faye erupted over the video, and claimed Teddy lied to her about what really went on in Casa Amor.

However, the 26-year-old defended himself by insisting nothing happened between him and Clarisse in the second villa – as he slept outside the whole time he was there.

As Teddy tried to smooth things over with Faye, she refused to speak to him and loudly screamed at him in front of the whole villa. Ad Eventually, the pair went for a one-on-one chat but Faye quickly ended their romance as soon as they sat down. The 26-year-old said: “Regardless of what was shown or said, I know my worth and this is done. I’m glad that screen came out tonight, it tells me a lot about you.” Teddy replied: “If you don’t want to believe that I give a s**t about you… I’m less p**sed off about what you saw, and I’m more p**sed off about the way that you’ve reacted.” It's all over for Faye and Teddy 💔 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/x0YtdqIgq8 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 6, 2021 Angered by his statement, Faye stood up and said: “I’m done with this conversation. If you wanna speak about my reaction based on your actions, you can f**k off. My reaction was only based on your f**king actions, so f**k off.” Their row sparked a huge reaction on social media, and most viewers seemed to side with Teddy – as they believe he did nothing wrong. Some fans were so outraged over the scenes that they complained to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom. Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player, with two new bombshells set to enter the villa.