Faye Winter urges fans to check their breasts after finding a lump

Faye Winter has urged fans to check their breasts after finding a lump.

The Love Island star opened up about her scare via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old told her 1.2 million followers: “I know that a lot of you have noticed that I have been quite quiet on here, especially since my girls holiday when you guys were like ‘where’s all [my] content.'”

“I didn’t want to let anyone in too soon and I didn’t feel like there was a right time to speak to you guys but I feel like today is probably the day for it.”

“If one person has a check today then I will be so happy,” Faye continued.

“I was putting my sun cream and I went ‘ooh, what is she, she is knew to my body.’ And I found a little lump.”

“So I went to my doctors and two weeks ago and they referred me and I’m going to have a mammogram and an ultrasound and make sure everything’s OK and make sure it’s nothing sinister.”

“I’m sure it’s nothing and it’s just a cyst or something but it has played on my mind and I haven’t really been able to get it out of my mind which is fine.”

Sharing an update with her followers, Faye wrote: “Thank you all for the support today. I’m going back to hospital on Thursday. Will keep you all updated.”

“I’m just going to leave this link here for anyone that needs to know how to check or what to look out for. Love you all.”

