Faye Winter takes a swipe at ex Teddy Soares – seven months after split

Faye Winter has taken a swipe at her ex-boyfriend Teddy Soares.

The former couple, who met on Love Island back in 2021, confirmed their breakup in February after weeks of speculation.

The reality stars had been living together at the time, but have since moved out of their shared £1m mansion.

During an Instagram Q&A on Thursday, Faye was asked: “[What’s] something you miss about being in a relationship?”

The Love Island star responded: “I actually don’t think I miss anything but that’s just because I’m at such a different stage of my life.”

“I feel like I don’t really even recognise the person I was when I was in any of my relationship.”

“Bit deep maybe 😂. One thing would be, you know when you never drive, yeah that and oh having my hair played with 🤤😂.”

Faye previously admitted it was “definitely [her] decision to end the relationship [with Teddy”.

During an interview with new magazine, the 27-year-old said: “I was very open to seeing if there were small changes that could be made, but it didn’t work out that way.”

The Love Island star confessed she’s still “grieving” their relationship, admitting: “It comes in waves. You know, sometimes the sea is like a millpond and then all of a sudden there will be a big wave.”

“There are still some days where I get really emotional, but it’s been easier to try and move on knowing there is full closure now,” Faye continued.

“I’m nowhere near in a position to be thinking about anybody else or even considering dating, but right now I’m still having waves of grief, but not every day, every couple of hours.”

“It’s just one of those things, you’ve got to go through it. It’s hard to have somebody who you were so close to become just a stranger.”