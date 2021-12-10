Faye Winter slams former Love Island stars for being ‘fake nice’ to her

Faye Winter has hit out at former Love Island stars for being fake nice to her, after slating her while she was on the show.

The 26-year-old shot to fame on this year’s series of Love Island, finishing in third place with her boyfriend Teddy Soares.

Speaking to the MailOnline, Faye said: “As an Islander I will never, ever, ever judge anyone based on what is put out on the show.”

“That is one thing I have really struggled with – previous Islanders having an opinion on me when they know how it works.”

“When I came out the villa my poor sister had to tell who hasn’t been nice about me and then you see them at events, and they try and be nice to you and I’m like… what is this?”

“Either come up to me and say ‘you looked like a d*** on TV but let’s have a conversation’ but they’re like ‘oh hey babe, nice to meet you’ – but no, it’s not nice to meet me at all is it?”

“I do hold a grudge I can say that,” Faye confessed.

“A lot of ex-Islanders want to use your name to stay relevant so, cool you do that. I’m their ticket back onto MailOnline!” she added.

Faye made it to the final with her boyfriend Teddy Soares, despite a rocky villa journey including a huge row which sparked thousands of Ofcom complaints.

Speaking about the infamous argument, she said: “I never stray away from the fact that Love Island allowed me to grow so much as a person.”

“They did push us – don’t get me wrong, we were pushed, and tensions were high, but you got to see every side of each of us.”

“After the big argument I was in floods of tears, and I know that wasn’t shown but at the same time I still had that argument, and I still said those things – I can’t get away from it,” she said.

“The number of times that’s happened to me in my past when I’m told ‘I’ve done nothing wrong, ring my mate, he’ll tell you I’ve done nothing wrong’ and it turns out… you did go home with that girl.”

“It is my biggest insecurity and unfortunately it played out on TV in front of people. Some people cry… in that moment I should have sat there and sobbed but my defence mechanism is to just be so angry and then I cry afterwards.”

“I have been treated terribly in my past, terribly. There are some things I can’t and won’t talk about – there are some things unfortunately… I wouldn’t even want to give my exes the satisfaction that I’m talking about them.”

“All I can say is I have been hurt, they’re a***holes but now I have an amazing man,” Faye added.