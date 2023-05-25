Faye Winter reveals which of her Love Island co-stars she disliked the most

Faye Winter has revealed which of her Love Island co-stars she disliked the most.

The 27-year-old rocketed to fame after appearing on the 2021 series of the hit dating show.

She placed third alongside her now-ex-boyfriend Teddy Soares.

During Faye’s recent appearance on the Saving Grace podcast, host Grace Keeling questioned: “Who did you hate the most from your season of Love Island.

Without hesitation, the reality star responded: “Jake [Cornish]. Didn’t like him. I knew him from before the villa. He actually dated one of my friends.”

“[I] went in there, though. I said when he walked in ‘I know him’. And then I thought I’d give him a chance.”

“I’m one of these girls like, I will give you a chance. If somebody else hates you, I’m not gonna hate you because of it.”

“I’m gonna be wary, but… And then, yeah, really didn’t like him and really love Libs [Liberty Poole], so.”

“The name shall not be mentioned,” Faye continued.

Jake and Liberty placed fifth on Love Island 2021, after sensationally quitting the villa just days before the final.

The pair coupled up on day one; however, contestants and viewers alike questioned whether Jake liked Liberty as much as she liked him.