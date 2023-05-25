Faye Winter reveals she’s met the ‘love of her life’ – following Teddy Soares split

Faye Winter has revealed she’s met the “love of her life”.

The former couple, who met on Love Island back in 2021, confirmed their breakup in February after weeks of speculation.

The reality stars had been living together at the time, but have since moved out of their shared £1m mansion.

During her appearance on the Saving Grace podcast, host Grace Keeling quizzed Faye as to whether she’ll keep her future relationships out of the public eye when she starts dating again.

The 27-year-old replied: “So, I have actually met the love of my life”.

“I’ve not spoken to him, I’ve walked past him. I will marry him.”

“I feel like I keep introducing him to everyone as my husband. Do you wanna see him?”

“It’s really bad that I know his name, Faye continued as she prepared to show Grace a photo of him.

“I actually didn’t know his name when I walked past him either.”

“I texted my friend saying I’ve just met the love of my life. I was on a f**king four-hour car journey – by the time I got home, she’d found him.”

Grace agreed that the man in question was good-looking, before Faye added: “He is the love of my life. He doesn’t know it.”

Faye announced her split from Teddy in a statement shared to her Instagram story in February.

At the time, she wrote: “I wanted to let you know that after lots of time and consideration, Teddy and I have decided to go our separate ways. Thank you all so much for supporting our relationship and sharing the journey with us. I’m forever grateful.”

In March, Faye exclusively told Goss.ie at The Gossies 2023 that she still thinks the “absolute world” of her ex-boyfriend.

She told us: “Me and Teddy, I hope, will always been on good terms. I think the absolute world of him, and who knows what the future could hold.”

“I wish him nothing but the best, and I hope that everything is good between us,” Faye continued to tell us of Teddy.

“I’m sure he thinks exactly the same. I want him to do good, amazing things, and that’s all I can wish for for him.”

Faye recently revealed it was “definitely [her] decision to end the relationship [with Teddy”.

During an interview with new magazine, the 27-year-old said: “I was very open to seeing if there were small changes that could be made, but it didn’t work out that way.”

Faye confessed she’s still “grieving” their relationship, admitting: “It comes in waves. You know, sometimes the sea is like a millpond and then all of a sudden there will be a big wave.”

“There are still some days where I get really emotional, but it’s been easier to try and move on knowing there is full closure now.”

“I’m nowhere near in a position to be thinking about anybody else or even considering dating, but right now I’m still having waves of grief, but not every day, every couple of hours.”

“It’s just one of those things, you’ve got to go through it. It’s hard to have somebody who you were so close to become just a stranger.”