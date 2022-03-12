Faye Winter reveals she’s experienced the ‘worst trolling’ since finding fame on Love Island

Faye Winter has revealed she’s experienced the “worst trolling” since finding fame on Love Island.

The 26-year-old made it to the final of the 2021 series with her boyfriend Teddy Soares, and the couple are still going strong.

During a new interview with The Sun, the reality star opened up about her relationship with Teddy, and how they’ve supported each other since leaving the villa.

“Me and Teddy always say as long as our relationship is good, then nothing else matters,” she said.

“I want my relationship to be the first and foremost thing. If me and Teddy started to go down the pan. I would give up jobs to make our relationship work.”

“He’s my biggest fan. I couldn’t do this without him. Teddy supports every dream I have and I support every dream he has.”

“There’s no jealousy or competition. We both want each other to do well.”

Faye continued: “Teddy and I bicker. We’re a normal couple. We’ll bicker about who empties the dishwasher.”

“I’m not perfect and I’m never going to say our relationship is perfect. People need to get the word ‘perfect’ out of their mind.”

“I’ve had the worst trolling since coming out of Love Island, but I’m a good person, I know I have a good heart,” she said.

“I might not always execute what I want to say in the right way.”

During her time on the show, the 26-year-old sparked over 25,000 Ofcom complaints after her behaviour in the villa caused uproar on social media.

Faye received a record 24,000 Ofcom complaints after she blew up at her beau Teddy over a comment he made about being attracted to Casa Amor’s Clarisse Juliette.

She received more complaints later on in the series, after she erupted at her co-stars for voting her and Teddy the least compatible couple in the villa.

While Faye has since apologised for her actions, the former real estate agent has revealed she doesn’t regret anything

During a Q&A on Instagram in September, Faye was asked if she regrets anything she “said or did” on Love Island.

Faye replied: “I hate the word regret, I don’t regret anything in my life, it’s got me to exactly where I am today.”

“So no, I don’t regret anything… but I am sorry for the way I reacted in certain situations.”

“Two different words, two different things,” she added.