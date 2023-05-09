Faye Winter makes heartbreaking confession about split from Teddy Soares

Faye Winter has made a heartbreaking confession about her split from Teddy Soares.

The former couple, who met on Love Island back in 2021, confirmed their breakup in February after weeks of speculation.

The reality stars had been living together at the time, but have since moved out of their shared £1m mansion.

Speaking in a new interview with MailOnline, Faye said: “It’s been very obvious, especially over the last few months, we just wanted different things. We were just in different places.”

“And you know, relationships… they’re hard, you know, they’re hard things to maintain. People go through breakups every single day. People go through heartbreak every single day.”

“It’s just part of life and it’s a really difficult situation to go through. I’m not ready. I don’t know if I will ever be ready to disclose what fully happened between us because that is between me and Teddy.”

“But we just wanted really different things and, yeah, I think that’s become… you know, I wanted to continue doing my work with charity and my Guide Dogs work.”

“And it’s just one of those things, unfortunately, and it is sad,” Faye continued, before heartbreakingly adding: “It will always be sad and he’ll always hold a very special place in my heart.”

“But we’ve just got to keep moving and it’s difficult because everybody wants to know, but at the same time we’ve got to respect our own privacy and also respect each other’s.”

Teddy had remained silent on his split from Faye for two months, but in a recent interview with the publication, the reality star addressed their breakup for the first time.

“[Faye] talks about me in the press and we agreed not to but I don’t speak about her,” he said.

Teddy continued at the time: “I’ve never been through a public break up before so it’s difficult seeing it everywhere and seeing things she posts and stuff online.”

Teddy also admitted he finds it hard to see Faye post pictures of her golden retriever Bonnie, which they shared before they parted ways.

“She is posting the dog which is really hard because we shared it. I have snoop every so often to see the dog, she’s grown so much since I left in January,” he continued.

Speaking about life since their split, Teddy added: “I have a voice again. I feel like I’m coming out of my shell again and going to events and going out more. Which is really nice.”

Faye announced their split in a statement shared to her Instagram story in February, writing: “I wanted to let you know that after lots of time and consideration, Teddy and I have decided to go our separate ways. Thank you all so much for supporting our relationship and sharing the journey with us. I’m forever grateful.”

In March, Faye exclusively told Goss.ie at The Gossies 2023 that she still thinks the “absolute world” of her ex-boyfriend.

She told us: “Me and Teddy, I hope, will always been on good terms. I think the absolute world of him, and who knows what the future could hold.”

“I wish him nothing but the best, and I hope that everything is good between us. I’m sure he thinks exactly the same. I want him to do good, amazing things, and that’s all I can wish for for him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)