Faye Winter confirms split from Teddy Soares after weeks of speculation

Faye Winter has finally confirmed her split from Teddy Soares, after weeks of speculation.

The Love Island star took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening to share the news with her followers.

She wrote: “I wanted to let you know that after lots of time and consideration, Teddy and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

“Thank you all so much for supporting our relationship and sharing the journey with us. I’m forever grateful,” the reality star added.

Faye and Teddy met on the 2021 series of Love Island, and moved in together shortly afterwards.

The reality stars have faced split rumours in recent weeks, after the pair have failed to post anything together on social media or like each other’s content.

Earlier today, eagled-eyed fans noticed the pair had unfollowed each other on Instagram, which fueled the speculation.

Earlier this month, Teddy addressed reports he and Faye were no longer together.

In a statement, he wrote: “Everything you have been reading in the press is false.”

“I have had nothing but love and respect for Faye since we first met.”

“I do not wish to comment on rumours speculating our relationship and ask for you to respect our privacy at this time. Love, Teddy x.”