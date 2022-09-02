Faye Winter and Teddy Soares welcome adorable new addition to their family

Love Island stars Faye Winter and Teddy Soares have welcomed an adorable new addition to their family.

The couple have had to shut down numerous split rumours over the past couple of weeks.

However, they have since welcomed an adorable new pooch to their home.

In a joint Instagram post, Faye and Teddy introduced their puppy to their followers.

They wrote: “When two become three… 🤍”

Faye also shared the post on her Instagram story and wrote: “Meet our new baby. It was only a matter of time before I got my way.”

The Devon beauty is very vocal about her love of dogs, and works with charities like Guide Dogs UK.