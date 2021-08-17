Faye admits she’s ‘done’ with Jake in explosive rant on tonight’s Love Island

Faye Winter admits she’s “done” with Jake Cornish in an explosive rant on tonight’s Love Island.

The drama begins when Faye sits down with her beau Teddy Soares to discuss the results of Monday night’s vote.

The pair were voted one of the least compatible couples by their co-stars, but were saved by the public from being dumped.

Faye says: “When people haven’t voiced it and then been our biggest supporter and then been cheering us on and stuff, it does hurt because I do care about your guys’ opinions.”

Teddy agrees, saying:: “I feel hurt by the guys’ decisions, more so because they haven’t given me honest opinions.”

“So I am going to look at them very differently from here on out. It is what it is.”

Later, Faye gets into a heated argument with Jake over his girlfriend Liberty Poole, shouting: “She is the most genuine person in here. And you, on the outside or inside are a different person.”

“You have f***ed me off now. I’m so done with you Jake. Unreal.”

As Faye storms off, Jake says under his breath: “Jesus Christ.”

Watch the drama unfold on tonight’s Love Island at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.