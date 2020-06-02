Fashion brand rules out working with Stephanie Pratt again – after protest tweet sparks serious backlash

The reality star has come under fire for her comments about the George Floyd protests

Fashion brand rules out working with Stephanie Pratt again – after protest...

Fashion brand Goddiva have ruled out working with Stephanie Pratt again, after her tweet about the George Floyd protests sparked serious backlash.

The Hills star started working with Goddiva back in 2017, and released two collections with them.

However, the brand will no longer work with the 34-year-old, after she made some controversial comments about protests taking place across the US over George Floyd’s murder.

A spokesman told The Sun Online: “We haven’t had a contract with Stephanie for a while now. The stock we have online was old styles. We will not be working with her again in the future.”

Stephanie’s tweet read: “Shoot the looters – using this tragedy as their excuse to rob and burn all of our towns down.”

Twitter users then accused Stephanie of encouraging “more violence”, and said they were “disgusted” by her comments.

The reality star later deleted her tweet.

George Floyd died in hospital on Monday, after he was pinned to the ground by police officer Derek Chauvin while being arrested for allegedly using a fake $20 note in a shop.

A video of the harrowing incident went viral on social media last week, sparking mass protests across the US.

Following calls for his arrest, Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, and three other officers involved in the incident have been fired.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Ali Ryan chats to Love Island winner and rugby star Greg O’Shea about his experience on the reality show, what REALLY happened after his split from Amber Gill, and some of the strange things women have sent him in his DMs…

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.