Fashion blogger Louis Pisano apologises for starting ‘reckless’ Rihanna and A$AP Rocky cheating rumour

Fashion blogger Louis Pisano has apologised for starting a “reckless” rumour about A$AP Rocky cheating on Rihanna.

Earlier this week, the influencer claimed the couple “split” after the rapper was “caught cheating” on his pregnant girlfriend with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.

The tweet read: “Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.”

“Amina was responsible for designing Fenty’s footwear offering and Rihanna is often seen in custom shoes from her own label.”

“ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes. Things apparently hit the fan at Craigs in LA.”

TMZ later reported that there was no truth to the rumour, and Louis has apologised for the tweet.

The social media star, who uses they/them pronouns, tweeted: “Last night I made a dumb decision to tweet some information I had received.”

“I’m not going to talk about sources, blame others for a discussion that was started, etc because at the end of the day I made the decision to draft that tweet, press send and put that out with my name on it.”

“I’d like to formally apologize to all parties I involved with my actions and for my reckless tweets. I have no excuse for it, I’ve been way too wrapped up in Twitter drama and unfortunately leaned into being messy as a brand which is something going forward I am going to move away from.”

Amina Muaddi, who was accused of having an affair with A$AP behind Rihanna’s back, slammed a “vile” rumour in a statement shared on her Instagram Story.

She wrote: “I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile.”

“I initially assumed that this fake gossip—fabricated with such malicious intent—would not be taken seriously.”

“However, in the last 24 [hours], I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics, regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits.”

“Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life,” she continued, referring to Rihanna’s pregnancy.

Explaining why she decided to break her silence, she added: “I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me, but is related to people I have a great amount of respect for.”

“While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business—I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend.”

Rihanna and A$AP, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, are currently expecting their first child together.

The couple confirmed their romance last May, with A$AP gushing about his girlfriend in an interview with GQ magazine.

He said at the time: “The love of my life. My lady. [Relationships are] so much better when you got the One.”

“She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”