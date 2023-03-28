Fans urge Teddy Soares to reunite with Faye Winter as he breaks his silence on their split

Teddy Soares has broken his silence on his heartbreaking split from Faye Winter.

The former couple, who met on Love Island back in 2021, confirmed their breakup in February after weeks of speculation.

Teddy, 28, and Faye, 27, were living together at the time, and have both since moved out of their £1m mansion.

Teddy has remained silent on their split over the past few weeks, but in a new Instagram post the reality star subtly addressed their breakup.

Posting photos of him looking dapper in a blue and brown cardigan, grey trousers and loafers, he wrote: “Taking time but we’re getting there.”

In the comment section, fans urged Teddy to make amends with Faye, and to “go get her back”.

One fan wrote: “You have to work at relationships you are both obviously missing each other coming from someone who has been married for 42yrs. If you love each other you can work it out and take no notice of what others say!”

Another commented: “They still so broken-hearted, oh I hope they make their way back to each other. Its obvious from both of them, they still love each other.”

A third fan added: “Go get her back Teddy.”

Faye announced their split in a statement shared to her Instagram Stories in February.

She wrote at the time: “I wanted to let you know that after lots of time and consideration, Teddy and I have decided to go our separate ways. Thank you all so much for supporting our relationship and sharing the journey with us. I’m forever grateful.”

During a recent interview with OK! Magazine, the reality star opened about her split from Teddy, and explained: “We’re from very different worlds and we were trying to build a relationship in this very high-pressure environment.”

“We got moulded together, but we had different dreams and ambitions and I had to respect Teddy’s. We were so similar and we got on so well – he’ll forever have a very special place in my heart – and it feels like I’m grieving someone.”

Faye then admitted: “It’s so hard. I honestly believed he was my soulmate. It’s always hard to come to terms with these things and him not being there to build a life with. But you have to respect each other. It’s a loss, but you’ve got to keep on moving forwards.”

Earlier this month, Faye exclusively told Goss.ie at The Gossies 2023 that she still thinks the “absolute world” of her ex-boyfriend.

She told us: “Me and Teddy, I hope, will always been on good terms. I think the absolute world of him, and who knows what the future could hold.”

“I wish him nothing but the best, and I hope that everything is good between us. I’m sure he thinks exactly the same. I want him to do good, amazing things, and that’s all I can wish for for him.”