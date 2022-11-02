Fans think they’ve worked out the name of Kylie Jenner’s son, after spotting another “clue”.

The reality star welcomed her second child with her boyfriend Travis Scott on February 2nd, and the couple originally named their baby boy ‘Wolf’.

But shortly afterwards, Kylie announced that she and Travis were changing their son’s name, as they didn’t think it suited him.

Kylie and Travis have not yet publicly revealed their son’s new moniker, but fans think they’ve worked it out after Halloween.

The couple and their two children all dressed up as angels for the occasion, so people are convinced their son is called ‘Angel’.

One fan wrote in an online thread: “Maybe his name is Angel,” with a second agreeing: “Some people had this theory! esp since he was born on 2/2/22, which is an angel number. Doesn’t explain why they’re still keeping it a secret tho…”

The name speculation first came when a host of Kylie’s friends made reference to angels under her Instagram post announcing the birth of her son.

Her sister Kim Kardashian commented on the post: “👼🏽💙”, while her mom Kris Jenner wrote: “Angel Pie.”

Kylie’s best friend Stassie Karanikolaou penned: “angel baby ❤️”, and her makeup artist Ariel Tejada wrote: “Can’t wait to meet the little angel👼🏻”

One fan replied to Kris’ comment: “@krisjenner thank you momager now everyone knows his name is Angel 👼🏼 😭😭😂”

Another wrote: “@krisjenner we know his name is angel so what??”

A third asked: “@krisjenner is the baby’s name angel or something because I keep seeing angel in every comment.”

Fans also spotted references to the name ‘Angel’ at Kylie’s lavish baby shower.

Kylie wore white to the baby shower, and in one snap – someone cross-stitched the words ‘Angel Baby’ onto a piece of fabric.

Commenting on photos from the event, one fan wrote: “Is she going to be named Angel?!?!?”

Shortly after she announced her pregnancy in September, Kylie also posted a photo of herself in an all-white outfit, and captioned the post with an angel emoji.

Kylie and Travis are also parents to a daughter named Stormi, who turned four just one day before her brother was born.