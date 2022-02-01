Fans think they’ve figured out the gender of Rihanna’s baby after spotting ‘clue’

Fans are convinced they’ve figured out the gender of Rihanna’s baby, after spotting a “clue”.

The singer confirmed her pregnancy on Monday, as she debuted her baby bump while out on a walk in New York City with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The 33-year-old stepped out in a bright pink vintage Chanel coat for the occasion, and many think her outfit choice is a hint that she’s expecting a baby girl.

Congratulations Queen! 🥳 So exciting!☺️ So happy for you @Rihanna! 😍 You look so beautiful and are going to be an amazing mother. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/FpbbqVqll1 — ParisHilton.eth (@ParisHilton) January 31, 2022

One fan tweeted: “Rihanna told us she having a girl without telling us. Peep the pink.”

Another wrote: “Why do I feel like the pink Coat indicates that she’s having a mini her, just tell us you’re having a girl Riri.”

A third fan tweeted: “So we can all agree Rihanna having a girl bc of the pink jacket right?”

Rihanna told us she having a girl without telling us. Peep the pink. — B. (@JustBeVibing) January 31, 2022

So we can all agree Rihanna having a girl bc of the pink jacket right? — 🌹 (@kaeidoscope) January 31, 2022

Why do I feel like the pink Coat indicates that she’s having a mini her, just tell us you’re having a girl Riri 🤗💕🥰 #Rihanna #asaprocky pic.twitter.com/pP9F314i9d — latigress🐅 (@latigress9) January 31, 2022

Im assuming Rihanna having a girl. That’s why the coat pink pic.twitter.com/XfOwMysY3m — 🍀 (@Erin_niicole) January 31, 2022

ASAP and Rihanna having a girl. That baby is gonna be a girl. I know just it. pic.twitter.com/be9QmTez7b — Capt Save-A-Hoe (@romelloooo) January 31, 2022

rihanna’s having a girl, i can feel ittt 😵‍💫 — 👼🏾 (@Temilaade) January 31, 2022

The fact that Rihanna is having a girl pic.twitter.com/VAIQy0UIYD — . (@livyrozay) January 31, 2022

Rihanna wore that pink on purpose. She’s having a girl. 💓💓💕 — quamy. ♌️ (@callmequam) February 1, 2022

Is Rihanna wearing pink because she’s having a girl?! 😭 — jalen (@Jalen_Warfield) January 31, 2022

Rihanna and A$AP, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, were first linked in 2020.

A$AP finally confirmed their romance last May, telling GQ magazine that the songstress is “the love of my life”. The 33-year-old added: “[Relationships are] so much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”