Fans think they’ve figured out the gender of Rihanna’s baby after spotting ‘clue’

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Fans are convinced they’ve figured out the gender of Rihanna’s baby, after spotting a “clue”.

The singer confirmed her pregnancy on Monday, as she debuted her baby bump while out on a walk in New York City with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The 33-year-old stepped out in a bright pink vintage Chanel coat for the occasion, and many think her outfit choice is a hint that she’s expecting a baby girl.

One fan tweeted: “Rihanna told us she having a girl without telling us. Peep the pink.”

Another wrote: “Why do I feel like the pink Coat indicates that she’s having a mini her, just tell us you’re having a girl Riri.”

A third fan tweeted: “So we can all agree Rihanna having a girl bc of the pink jacket right?”

Rihanna and A$AP, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, were first linked in 2020.

A$AP finally confirmed their romance last May, telling GQ magazine that the songstress is “the love of my life”.

The 33-year-old added: “[Relationships are] so much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

