Fans think they’ve figured out the gender of Rihanna’s baby after spotting ‘clue’

Fans are convinced they’ve figured out the gender of Rihanna’s baby, after spotting a “clue”.
The singer confirmed her pregnancy on Monday, as she debuted her baby bump while out on a walk in New York City with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.
The 33-year-old stepped out in a bright pink vintage Chanel coat for the occasion, and many think her outfit choice is a hint that she’s expecting a baby girl.
Congratulations Queen! 🥳 So exciting!☺️ So happy for you @Rihanna! 😍 You look so beautiful and are going to be an amazing mother. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/FpbbqVqll1
— ParisHilton.eth (@ParisHilton) January 31, 2022
One fan tweeted: “Rihanna told us she having a girl without telling us. Peep the pink.”
Another wrote: “Why do I feel like the pink Coat indicates that she’s having a mini her, just tell us you’re having a girl Riri.”
A third fan tweeted: “So we can all agree Rihanna having a girl bc of the pink jacket right?”
Rihanna told us she having a girl without telling us. Peep the pink.
— B. (@JustBeVibing) January 31, 2022
So we can all agree Rihanna having a girl bc of the pink jacket right?
— 🌹 (@kaeidoscope) January 31, 2022
Why do I feel like the pink Coat indicates that she’s having a mini her, just tell us you’re having a girl Riri 🤗💕🥰 #Rihanna #asaprocky pic.twitter.com/pP9F314i9d
— latigress🐅 (@latigress9) January 31, 2022
Im assuming Rihanna having a girl. That’s why the coat pink pic.twitter.com/XfOwMysY3m
— 🍀 (@Erin_niicole) January 31, 2022
ASAP and Rihanna having a girl. That baby is gonna be a girl. I know just it. pic.twitter.com/be9QmTez7b
— Capt Save-A-Hoe (@romelloooo) January 31, 2022
rihanna’s having a girl, i can feel ittt 😵💫
— 👼🏾 (@Temilaade) January 31, 2022
The fact that Rihanna is having a girl pic.twitter.com/VAIQy0UIYD
— . (@livyrozay) January 31, 2022
Rihanna wore that pink on purpose. She’s having a girl. 💓💓💕
— quamy. ♌️ (@callmequam) February 1, 2022
Is Rihanna wearing pink because she’s having a girl?! 😭
— jalen (@Jalen_Warfield) January 31, 2022
Rihanna and A$AP, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, were first linked in 2020.
A$AP finally confirmed their romance last May, telling GQ magazine that the songstress is “the love of my life”.
The 33-year-old added: “[Relationships are] so much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”