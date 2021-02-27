Fans think they’ve figured out the gender of Meghan Markle and Prince...

Fans think they’ve figured out the gender of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s second child.

The couple announced they were expecting another baby on February 14, less than a year after Meghan suffered a miscarriage last July.

Two weeks after they shared the happy news, Meghan and Harry made an appearance at Spotify’s Stream On event, to promote their Archewell Audio podcast.

The Duchess of Sussex stunned in a dress by Oscar de la Renta, but eagled-eyed fans were distracted by a pink accessory on her right hand.

The ethically sourced ring is from Canadian jewellery brand Ecksand, and fans believe Meghan was dropping a hint about their baby’s gender by wearing the pink sapphire.

The couple announced Meghan’s pregnancy on February 14, by sharing a sweet photo of them in their back garden.

In a statement, their reps said: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The announced came just months after Meghan opened up about suffering a miscarriage last year.

The former actress received international praise after honestly speaking about the heart breaking experience.