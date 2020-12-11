Fans think they’ve figured out the name of Gigi Hadid’s baby girl

The model welcomed her first child with Zayn Malik back in September

Fans think they’ve figured out Gigi Hadid’s daughter’s name, following the release of Taylor Swift’s new album.

The singer, who is close friends with the supermodel, dropped her ninth studio album ‘Evermore’ on Thursday night – and fans are convinced the song ‘Dorothea’ is named after Gigi’s baby girl.

Earlier this month, Gigi shared throwback snaps from her pregnancy, alongside the caption: “August, waiting for our girl.”

Fans have since pointed out that ‘August’ is the eighth track on Taylor’s previous album Folklore, and the eighth track on Evermore is called ‘Dorothea’.

Another fan wrote on Twitter: “Evermore Theory: Gigi posted a picture with the caption ‘August, waiting for our girl’. James would wait for August behind the mall. Betty was from his pov and it’s also the name of Blake Lively’s daughter. August is Track 8. Dorothea is Track 8. What if Dorothea is Gigi’s baby?”

Taylor wrote Betty using the names of Blake Lively’s children.

If true, this wouldn’t be the first time Taylor has announced the name of a friend’s baby through her music.

Over the summer, the 30-year-old confirmed that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds let her reveal the name of their third child with her song ‘Betty’, which appears on her Folklore album.

The names of Blake and Ryan’s older children, James and Inez, also feature on the stunning track.

Speaking on Country Radio, Taylor said: “I named all the characters in this story after my friend’s kids, and I hope you like it!”