Fans think they’ve already figured out what Kim Kardashian is wearing to the Met Gala

Fans think they’ve already figured out what Kim Kardashian is wearing to this year’s Met Gala.

The 2022 Met Gala will take place on Monday, May 2, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The star-studded event will honour the Costume Institute’s exhibition on American fashion, In America: An Anthology Of Fashion, with the dress code being “gilded glamour.”

The guest list is always top secret, but Kim is expected to attend with her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The 41-year-old always pulls out all the stops for the Met Gala, and this year fans think Marilyn Monroe is her inspiration.

Last weekend, Kim and Pete were in Orlando, Florida when they were spotted at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum, where one of Marilyn’s most iconic dresses is stored.

The $5 million dress was worn by the late actress when she famously sang “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” to John F. Kennedy in 1962.

I love that Kim Kardashian is going to wear Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress to the #MetGala . At the end of the day, she really is the Marilyn of our generation. pic.twitter.com/uK1rjl9QE2 — superficial doll (@superficialxoxo) April 28, 2022

Designed by Bob Mackie, the sheer gown is covered in crystals, which would be very Kim, and features a low neckline and a fitted silhouette.

According to The Sun, Kim and Pete spent a whopping three hours at the museum, leading fans to believe she was checking out the dress for the Met.

Whether she ends up wearing Marilyn’s dress, or even a replica of it, we’re sure Kim will turn heads on the red carpet as always.