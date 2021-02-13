Fans think Stacey Solomon has dropped a HUGE hint she’s Sausage on The Masked Singer

Viewers are convinced she's behind the costume

Fans think Stacey Solomon has dropped a huge hint that she’s the Sausage on The Masked Singer.

On Friday night, the 31-year-old introduced fans to her new Dachshund puppy, commonly known as a sausage dog.

Following Stacey’s announcement, fans questioned whether it was a well-timed clue, ahead of The Masked Singer’s finale on Saturday night.

Over the past few weeks, fans have wondered if Stacey is behind the Sausage costume, after listening to some convincing clues.

In the comment section underneath Stacey’s post last night, one fan wrote: “A ‘sausage dog’ for ‘sausage’ in the Masked Singer perhaps?”

Another fan commented: “Very cute!! Is this what inspired your ‘sausage’ outfit on the masked singer?”

Stacey’s friend Adam Frisby also commented: “Stacey this best not be a hint about the sausage !!! I’ve got £100 riding on the sausage not being you 😂😂😂.”

Although fans are convinced Stacey is behind the Sausage costume, the mother-of-three has previously insisted it’s not her.

The final episode of The Masked Singer airs tonight at 7.30pm on Virgin Media One.