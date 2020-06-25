Fans swoon over video of Paul Mescal reading a children’s book

The actor narrated a children's book on social media to help raise money for charity

Fans are swooning over a video of Paul Mescal reading a children’s book.

The 24-year-old, who rose to fame last month thanks to his role in Normal People, narrated a children’s book on social media to help raise money for charity.

Taking to Instagram, Paul shared a sweet video of himself reading ‘Elmer and Super El’ by David McKee, and urged his fans to donate to Save The Children.

Paul wrote: “As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down…”

“By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection.”

“If you can, please donate to Save the Children by visiting their website. Link in bio. Or you can text STORIES to 70008 to give a one-off donation of £5. The link is also in my bio if that’s easier. Together, we can help families get through this.”

The Maynooth native, who wore one of his iconic chains in the video, delighted fans with his reading – and the video has already gained over 300k views.

One adoring fan commented: “I could listen to him all day long,” and another wrote: “I’m sorry but my heart is melting alive right now, such wholesome content.”

Other stars including Benedict Cumberbatch, Cara Delevingne and Meghan Markle have also read for the Save With Stories initiative – amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats – Ali Ryan chats to Aoife Walsh.

The former Miss Ireland opens up about postponing her wedding, being apart from her fiancé, and the lessons she has learned during lockdown.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.