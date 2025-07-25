Fans spot sweet hidden details in Travis Kelce’s first official photos of Taylor Swift on social media

Fans have spotted sweet hidden details in Travis Kelce’s first official photos of Taylor Swift on Instagram.

The Kansas City Chiefs star, 35, posted a carousel of images from his summer with the singer, also 35, marking the first time he has featured Taylor on his social media.

Fans were quick to zero in on small details that highlight just how close the pair have become since going public with their romance in 2023.

One of the biggest talking points was the presence of Taylor’s younger brother, Austin Swift, 33, who is rarely seen in public.

In one photo, Austin is pictured bonding with Travis and his brother Jason Kelce, 37.

In another, he joins Travis and a friend on a fishing trip in the woods.

Another detail that caught fans’ attention is that Travis’ phone lock screen is a photo of him with Taylor.

The post also features familiar faces from Taylor’s inner circle, including her longtime best friend Ashley Avignone and Este Haim.

Eagle-eyed fans also pointed out that the carousel contains 13 photos, a deliberate nod to Taylor’s lucky number.

The post coincides with the second anniversary of their first meeting in July 2023, when Travis famously tried to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his phone number after one of her Eras Tour concerts.

Fans also noted that the photos use Taylor’s signature photo filter, something Travis has mentioned on his podcast before.

After Travis shared the post, fans flooded the comments to discuss the hidden details.

“The lock screens on their phones on slide 3,” one wrote.

“13 slides…we see you,” another commented,” while a third fan exclaimed, “THE LOCK SCREEN my heartttt.”

The images include the couple enjoying dinner, playing in the snow, and skating on an ice rink.

They also posed with friends, including NFL reporters Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews and their partners.

Travis’ brother Jason, mother Donna, and dad Ed also appear in the photos.

“Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 100,” Travis captioned his post.

The pair have kept things quieter this offseason compared to last year, making only a few public appearances since the Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

One highlight came last month when Taylor made a surprise cameo at Travis’ Tight End University event in Nashville, performing her hit Shake It Off.

This week, Travis returned to the practice field as the Kansas City Chiefs began preparing for the upcoming NFL season.

From Tuesday until August 13, the team will be based at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, about an hour north of Arrowhead Stadium.