Fans spot MAJOR editing fails in the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series

Fans have spotted MAJOR editing fails in the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix series.

The six-part docuseries, titled Harry & Meghan, will share “the other side” of the couple’s love story and the challenges they faced.

Volume I of the series joins Netflix on December 8, while Volume II will join the streaming giant on December 15.

The teaser trailer for the docuseries was released last week, and it shows snaps of the couple being followed by paparazzi.

Harry says in the voiceover: “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

However, it has since been revealed that one of the paparazzi shots shown in the trailer was actually taken at a Harry Potter premiere in 2011 – five years before Meghan and Harry met.

The premiere took place in London, and no royals were in attendance.

Image of Harry and Meghan being stalked by paparazzi in new Netflix film really from ‘Harry Potter’ premiere https://t.co/aNPDxJMRen pic.twitter.com/kfRHGK3lnn — New York Post (@nypost) December 5, 2022

The official trailer for the series was released on Monday, and it also show clips of paparazzi hounding the couple, alongside old footage of Harry’s later mother Princess Diana being chased by the media.

Harry says in the voiceover: “The pain and the suffering of women marrying into this institution, this media frenzy… I was terrified. I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

According to multiple reports, one of the clips used actually showed members of the press waiting for former glamour model Katie Price to arrive at the Crawley Magistrates Court last year.

Another part of the trailer shows photographers huddling around a car as Meghan says: “I realised they are never going to protect you,” seemingly referring to the Royal Family.

But fans have pointed out that the clip actually appears to be of Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen being photographed.

Further footage in the new @netflix trailer also appears to have nothing to do with Harry and Meghan. Video of Harry & Meghan's car apparently being surrounded by photographers was actually footage of Trump's former lawyer leaving for a prison term, filmed in 2019. https://t.co/p5nDgO4xMH pic.twitter.com/bNWl3PNxRZ — Urban Pictures (@Urban_Pictures) December 5, 2022

Also in the trailer, Harry says: “There’s a hierarchy of the family, you know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories. It’s a dirty game.”

As he speaks, a photo of the Royal family at the Trooping the Colour in 2019 is shown, followed by photos of photographers.

One of the images used shows a photographer on a balcony taking a picture of Meghan and Harry walking with their son Archie down below.

However, this photo appears to actually be of an accredited photographer during a royal rota event where the Duke and Duchess met Desmond Tutu in Cape Town.

This photograph used by @Netflix and Harry and Meghan to suggest intrusion by the press is a complete travesty. It was taken from a accredited pool at Archbishop Tutu’s residence in Cape Town. Only 3 people were in the accredited position. H & M agreed the position. I was there. pic.twitter.com/nvjznlloLF — Robert Jobson (@theroyaleditor) December 5, 2022

According to Netflix, Harry & Meghan aims to “paint a picture of our world and how we treat each other”.

It will feature commentary from friends, family, and historians discussing the state of the British Commonwealth today (and the Royal Family’s relationship with the press).

The official trailer for the series dramatically ends with Harry saying: “No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”