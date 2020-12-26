Fans spot Kanye West’s absence from Kim Kardashian’s Christmas photos – amid divorce rumours

The couple are said to be living "separate lives"

Fans have spotted that Kanye West was missing from Kim Kardashian’s Christmas photos, amid divorce rumours.

The famous family enjoyed their festive celebrations in Kourtney Kardashian’s home, with Kris, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, along with Kim, Kourtney, and their children present.

Khloe is believed to have spent the holiday with Tristan Thompson and their daughter True in Boston, but that wasn’t the only noticeable absence on the day.

Kim took to social media to share a series of photos with her family members, leaving fans wondering where her husband Kanye was.

One fan tweeted: “why is kanye not in any of kim’s xmas photos?”

A second asked: “kim where’s kanye?!?”, while a third penned: “I think that Kim and Kanye aren’t together anymore idk.”

The news comes just weeks after reports that while the couple are still together, they “very much live separate lives”.

why kanye not in any of kim’s xmas photos — j💔el 🧛🏿 (@FF00701) December 26, 2020

kim where’s kanye?!?😭 — ia (@ia_dizon) December 26, 2020

I think that Kim and Kanye aren’t together anymore idk — smiljana (@baldzaynstan) December 26, 2020

Kim been taking many pictures without Kanye. — Daughter of Vivian (@taynement) December 26, 2020

lmao kim and kanye really be splitting????? https://t.co/sfEC6ZMn5t — Melo (@melogcanlas) December 26, 2020

Kim and Kanye really living separately huh — Chyna. (@pssygItters) December 26, 2020

Months after their marriage hit the rocks, PEOPLE magazine reported that their lives “don’t overlap much”.

A source told the outlet: “Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his.”