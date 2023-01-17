Fans spot awkward exchange between sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner on social media

Fans have spotted an awkward exchange between sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner on social media.

Kylie, 25, posted photos of herself posing in a tight black bodysuit on Monday night, which has already gained over 5 million likes.

In the comment section, the makeup mogul’s older sister Kim, 41, pointed out that the bodysuit is from her shapewear brand SKIMS, and asked Kylie to tag them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs)

Kim wrote: “Can u tag @skims please LOL.”

However, Kylie refused to tag the brand, and replied to Kim: “I had to steal this from mom’s house and now you want me to promote?!!!! Wow.”

It’s safe to say fans were amused by their interaction, and suggested Kylie should send her older sister an invoice for brand promotion.

Kylie has been much more active on Instagram as of late, following her split from Travis Scott.

The couple, who share two children together, recently parted ways – two years after rekindling their romance.

Their breakup was confirmed by Us Weekly earlier this month, after fans noticed the pair spent Christmas and New Year’s Eve apart.

A source has since told PEOPLE magazine: “They have split several times in the past and this is probably not the end of their relationship.”

“Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier. Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did.”

The insider said it’s “never been an easy relationship,” and noted that Kylie “flips out” any time cheating rumours emerge against Travis.

“There is a reason that they never got married,” the source continued. “It’s always been very up and down. And they have never even lived together. They have always had separate homes.”

Kylie and Travis have been together on-and-off since 2017, after meeting at Coachella.

The couple share two children – a four-year-old daughter named Stormi, and an eleven-month-old son, whose name is yet to be made public.

Their split came just months after Travis was forced to deny claims he cheated on Kylie with an alleged former flame.

The rapper was forced to release a statement after Instagram model Rojean Kar posted a photo of him on set on her Instagram Story.

She captioned the snap: “I’m directing obvi 😉.”

Rojean was first linked to Travis back in 2013, but the rapper has since denied they ever dated.

He wrote on his Instagram Story: “It’s a lot of weird s**t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video.”

“I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and fictional storytelling.”

Rojean then reshared Travis’ post to her Instagram Stories, and accused him of “lying” about not knowing her.

The model, who has 222k followers on Instagram, claimed to have photos and videos of her and Travis together – and even alleged they spent Valentine’s Day together.

In response, Travis took to Instagram to share “proof” that he was not with Rojean on Valentine’s Day.

The 31-year-old, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, posted a photo of a kitchen table that was taken at 8:09pm on February 14.

He wrote alongside the snap: “If u wasn’t at this table on V day then u wasn’t with me.”

Rojean then shared a screenshot of a text conversation between her and a friend, in which she wrote: “Maybe it was the 15th.”

The friend then replied with a photo also taken on the 14th, and wrote: “No you’re right. This was the 14. Ur not crazy.”