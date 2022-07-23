Fans are all saying the same thing about Love Island ahead of the final

Love Island fans have slammed Love Island for becoming too predictable.

On Wednesday night, four new bombshells Jamie Allen, Nathalia Campos, Lacey Edwards and Reece Ford entered the villa.

They chose to date Danica Taylor, Adam Collard, Deji Adeniyi and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu respectively.

However, Reece failed to turn Ekin-Su’s head away from her Italian Stallion Davide Sanclimenti.

Meanwhile, Nathalia received a double pie from Adam and Davide, as they told her they were exclusive in their couples.

During the recoupling on Friday night, the girls chose which boys they wanted to recouple with – and the OG girls were allowed to choose before the bombshells.

Love Island fans were left disappointed, as they pointed out that the point of a bombshell was to turn heads and steal Islanders away from their flames.

Viewers agreed that producers should have made Nathalia choose ahead of Ekin-Su and Paige Thorne, in the hopes that she would choose to recouple with one of their men and start a bit of drama.

One Twitter user wrote, “What was the point in the coupling? Ridiculous when you bring 4 people in & get them to chose last? Pathetic! Boring! Predictable!”

Another tweeted, “Recoupling so predictable… Nathalia should have picked before Ekin Su! It’s getting boring now…”

I can already tell you that nathalia and reeve will go Sunday so predictable #LoveIsland — dawn brook (@dawnbrookie) July 23, 2022

Well it’s gonna be deji & Lacey and Reece & nathalia #loveisland is so predictable these days 😳 https://t.co/v8S1Rka03h — Love Island 22 (@LoveIsland22uk) July 23, 2022

Love Island always becomes painfully predictable at this point, this is what happens when you don’t change the formula pic.twitter.com/kevzghXKrT — . (@robynlurks) July 22, 2022

@LoveIsland Recoupling so predictable … Nathalia should have picked before Ekin Su! It’s getting boring now … — Linda Fenn (@LindaFenn1) July 22, 2022

Bored of Love Island now, why don’t the newbies get to pick first, so predictable and dry now #LoveIsland — Mark Dodsley (@Mdi2929) July 22, 2022

Ughhh how predictable, the producers should have switched it up and let Nathalia pick first. Now it’s so obvious who’s leaving on Sunday 😂 #LoveIsland — ℍ𝕆𝕃𝕃𝕐 (@hollycockX) July 22, 2022

What was the point in these bombshells if all the original couples stay the same and all future dumpings are predictable 😒 #loveisland https://t.co/OBlF8HYg5a — BEFLRE (@BEFLRE1) July 22, 2022

Yeah this season is very much predictable 🥴 and the public has pretty much chosen their winners already #LoveIsland — Sisi Sphongo (@ziphothegift2) July 22, 2022

#LoveIsland this is so predictable. The recoupling will be the cliffhanger on tonight’s show and will see on Sunday. Then will see Nathalia pick Davide as advised by Producers who are determined to break up Davide and Ekin so they Luca and Gemma will win. This show is so rigged. — Rosie (@RosinaMay80) July 22, 2022

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.