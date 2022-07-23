Fans are all saying the same thing about Love Island ahead of the final

Ad
From Lifted Entertainment
Love Island fans have slammed Love Island for becoming too predictable.

On Wednesday night, four new bombshells Jamie Allen, Nathalia Campos, Lacey Edwards and Reece Ford entered the villa.

They chose to date Danica Taylor, Adam Collard, Deji Adeniyi and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu respectively.

From Lifted Entertainment

However, Reece failed to turn Ekin-Su’s head away from her Italian Stallion Davide Sanclimenti.

Meanwhile, Nathalia received a double pie from Adam and Davide, as they told her they were exclusive in their couples.

During the recoupling on Friday night, the girls chose which boys they wanted to recouple with – and the OG girls were allowed to choose before the bombshells.

From Lifted Entertainment

Love Island fans were left disappointed, as they pointed out that the point of a bombshell was to turn heads and steal Islanders away from their flames.

Viewers agreed that producers should have made Nathalia choose ahead of Ekin-Su and Paige Thorne, in the hopes that she would choose to recouple with one of their men and start a bit of drama.

One Twitter user wrote, “What was the point in the coupling? Ridiculous when you bring 4 people in & get them to chose last? Pathetic! Boring! Predictable!”

Another tweeted, “Recoupling so predictable… Nathalia should have picked before Ekin Su! It’s getting boring now…”

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

