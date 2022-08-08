Fans slam Loose Women star for being ‘rude’ to Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Davide on live TV

Loose Women fans have slammed panellist Nadia Sawalha for being “rude” to Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu and Davide Sanclimenti.

The Turkish actress and the Italian Stallion appeared on Monday’s episode of the show to discuss their time in the villa.

During the interview, Nadia admitted she thought this year’s series was “the best Love Island in years” and that she and her husband had considered cancelling their holiday so as not to miss the last two weeks.

She then added: “What I loved was, it taught me a lesson because I really judged both of you. When you first came on I didn’t like either of you.”

“I judged you [Davide] because you were good looking and muscly and a bit full of yourself so I thought, ‘I don’t like him’. And I ended up liking you both the most. So I love that when I’m proved wrong.”

The couple nodded and carried on with the interview, but viewers took to Twitter to react to the “uncomfortable” comments.

One tweeted: “very uncomfortable when that woman on the panel kept saying she didn’t like Ekin Su like okay you didn’t like her keep it to yourself no need to tell her that more than once.”