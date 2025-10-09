Fans shocked as popular Irish band announces split: ‘After over a decade, it’s time to say goodbye’

Popular Irish band Kodaline have announced they will be splitting up, after recording their final album.

Comprising Steve Garrigan, Vincent May, Mark Prendergast, and Jason Boland, the band formed in 2005.

The group originally went by 21 Demands before adopting the name Kodaline in 2012.

Posting to social media, the group announced the sad news, writing: “After over a decade, it’s time to say goodbye. With all our love. VSMJ”

In the clip, the group members’ voices can be heard as they addressed their fans, saying: “Hey everyone, after over a decade together, we’ve made the difficult decision to say goodbye to Kodaline.”

“We know this might come as a surprise, and it’s definitely bittersweet for us too. What we’ve shared with you has changed our lives forever. From busking on the streets of Dublin to playing shows across the world, it really has been the stuff that dreams are made of,” they continued.

“We wanted to end on a high, so before we say goodbye, we’re heading into the studio one last time to record our fifth and final album as Kodaline. We are and always will be forever grateful for your love and support. It’s been a journey that we’ll never forget, and we hope the music stays with you long after we’re gone.”

Fans took to the comments to express their shock, as fellow Irish artist Cian Ducrot wrote: “😭😭😭😭💛💛💛💛”

Another fan wrote: “This is my biggest heartbreak for the year 😭😭😭,” as a third wrote: “brb screaming crying throwing up💔💔💔”