Fans share their disappointment as beloved Friends star is missing from the reunion

The trailer for the highly anticipated Friends reunion special was released on Wednesday, sending fans into a frenzy.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry reunited for a HBO Max special, which will stream on May 27.

A host of special guests will be making cameo appearances in the special, including James Michael Tyler (who played Gunther), Maggie Wheeler (who played Janice) and Tom Selleck (who played Richard).

Other celebrities appearing at the reunion are David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

However, one name missing from the cameo list was Paul Rudd – who played Phoebe Buffay’s beloved husband Mike Hannigan.

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: “I’ll be crying at this friends reunion anyway never mind if Paul Rudd doesn’t make an appearance.”

Another tweeted: “HOW CAN PAUL RUDD NOT BE IN THE FRIENDS REUNION even joey’s hand twin is on the guest list. but where is phoebe’s husband!”

I’m a little bit mad though that in the special guests list for the Friends reunion they don’t have Paul Rudd 🙄🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/sRABjp6xQF — Noor-Hal (@noorhal) May 19, 2021

I take back my excitement for the friends reunion, just found out paul rudd isn’t gonna be in it 🙁 — kit kittredge (@MsJuliaDarling) May 19, 2021

the only episodes of Friends that matter are the ones with Paul Rudd — meg (@megxcx_) May 19, 2021

I’ll be crying at this friends reunion anyway never mind if Paul Rudd doesn’t make an appearance — Holly (@hollycartlidge) May 20, 2021

paul rudd rn after finding out random celebrities will be on the friends reunion instead of him pic.twitter.com/i7aBfgqyeG — vale (@kinosvale) May 13, 2021

I’m excited for the Friends reunion and happy it’s not an actual episode. I just think there’s no way they could do it and make everyone happy. My only concern is where is Paul Rudd?#justiceforpaulrudd — Alice Arnold ✨ (@alicearnoldmay) May 19, 2021

Paul Rudd is NOT going to be in the Friends Reunion??!? NOT. COOL. — K. Rod (@KAFFLEEEEN) May 18, 2021

I had a dream the other night in which I was really stressed as to whether or not Paul Rudd could make the Friends reunion? — Frustrated Traveler (@amphetamine47) May 20, 2021

If the Friends reunion doesn’t have Paul Rudd I ain’t wasting my time watching it — B Wight (@Brandon___19) May 20, 2021

Me when I found out Paul Rudd won't be in Friends Reunion pic.twitter.com/5PKG7bBv9s — 김미 🥀 (@kyuhaenips) May 14, 2021