Fans share their disappointment as beloved Friends star is missing from the reunion

A host of celebs will be making cameo appearances in the HBO special

Sophie Clarke
HBO Max

The trailer for the highly anticipated Friends reunion special was released on Wednesday, sending fans into a frenzy.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry reunited for a HBO Max special, which will stream on May 27.

A host of special guests will be making cameo appearances in the special, including James Michael Tyler (who played Gunther), Maggie Wheeler (who played Janice) and Tom Selleck (who played Richard).

 

Other celebrities appearing at the reunion are David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

However, one name missing from the cameo list was Paul Rudd – who played Phoebe Buffay’s beloved husband Mike Hannigan.

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: “I’ll be crying at this friends reunion anyway never mind if Paul Rudd doesn’t make an appearance.”

Another tweeted: “HOW CAN PAUL RUDD NOT BE IN THE FRIENDS REUNION even joey’s hand twin is on the guest list. but where is phoebe’s husband!”

