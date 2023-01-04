Fans rush to defend Una Healy over holiday photos with David Haye and his girlfriend

Fans have rushed to defend Una Healy, after she posted a photo with boxing champ David Haye and his girlfriend Siân Osborne.

The former Saturdays star jetted to Morocco with the couple last week, where they rang in the New Year.

Taking to Instagram today, the Tipperary native shared a photo of her, David and Siân holding hands at dinner.

She captioned the post: “I’ve started 2023 in a comfortable place, feeling genuinely happy and at peace. Here’s to this year being ours x.”

David, 42, has been dating Siân, 30, since 2020.

Unfortunately Una’s post attracted some nasty comments, as people started questioning whether she’s in a “throuple” with David and Siân.

One follower commented: “So is this a throuple or what?” while another wrote: “Oh lord this isn’t a good look at all, even worse is the pic David Haye posted with his arm around you both. What were you thinking.”

However, many fans rushed to defend the Irish singer.

One fan commented: “Why are people assuming it’s a three way? Nothing has said about relationships etc. she could just be with some good friends with good company?”

A second follower wrote: “The woman in Red is David Hayes’ girlfriend, whom he has been with for 2 years. Una is just on holiday.”

David also shared a snap with Una and Siân at the pool of their swanky Park Plaza hotel.

He captioned the post: “If a picture says a thousand words, then this one says exactly what it needs to. I decided to start the year in the sun, looking/feeling healthy, tanned and ready to attack the year ahead.”

“I’ve always wanted to visit Marrakesh, ever since I read ‘The Alchemist’ (Paulo Coelho). I wanted my very own Morroco adventure to one day write about, well that box now is well and truly ticked.”

“I’ve starting Jan first with the correct energy, surrounding myself with understanding beautiful human beings, who do not judge, but instead accept me for my authentic self.

“The support I get from so many amazing friends and associates, makes my world a much better place to live,” David wrote.

David, 42, is a British former professional boxer who competed between 2002 and 2018.

He held multiple world championships in two weight classes, and was the first British boxer to reach the final of the World Amateur Boxing Championships – where he won a silver medal in 2001.

He also appeared on the 12th series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.