Fans rejoice as popular YouTube stars Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita tie the knot

Kendra Becker | Editor
Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita have officially tied the knot, after nine years together.

Julien, 30, confirmed the happy news by posting photos from their wedding day on Instagram alongside the caption: “Married otters.”

The couple have been dating since 2013, and announced their engagement last year.

 

The former YouTube star, 36, and the Twitch streamer exchanged vows in an outdoor ceremony, which took place in early November.

The photos also featured the couple’s beloved dogs, including Jenna’s famed Chihuahua Mr Marbles.

After Julien shared the sweet snaps on social media their names quickly started trending on Twitter, as fans rushed to congratulate the happy couple.

The news comes after Jenna sensationally quit YouTube in June 2020, after 10 years on the platform.

The 34-year-old, who had over 20 million subscribers, announced the news in a video simply titled ‘A Message’.

In the video, Jenna addressed some “problematic” videos she has posted in the past, and apologised for her actions.

Jenna said: “I’m happy to do that because what I want from the people that I support and that I like is to have accountability and to know that I am supporting someone whose morals and values align with my own.”

“Yeah there [are] things in my past I’m not proud of and I’m getting a lot of tweets from people saying, ‘Why have you privated all these old videos and I have spent a lot of the last few days privating almost all of my old content.”

“I’m sorry if any of that holds any nostalgia for you but I’m literally not trying to put out negative things into the world,” she continued.

Jenna said although she was proud of how she’s “grown up” over the past 10 years, she doesn’t want that old content to exist on YouTube if it’s going to affect other people.

She said: “If that’s the case where people will watch something and be offended now, I don’t want it to exist. So I probably deleted a lot of my old content because I just don’t want anyone to feel upset about anything. I don’t want to contribute to that.”

The YouTube star also pointed out some of the videos people took issue with – including a 2011 video of her impersonating Nicki Minaj.

Jenna explained that she never wanted to “offend anyone” and always wanted to make people feel good by watching her videos.

But after she was criticised over her old content, the 34-year-old said: “I think I’m just going to move on from this channel for now.”

“I don’t know if that’s forever. I don’t know how long it’s going to be. I want to make sure that the things that I put into the world are not hurting anyone. And yeah, I’m just going to stop for now.”

Fans were devastated over the news, and shared their heartbreak on Twitter at the time.

