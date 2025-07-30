Ad
Fans rejoice as Love Island confirms the return of previously axed challenge

From ITV Love Island SR12 Ep45 on ITV2 and ITVX Pictured: SHAKIRA.
It’s official: The baby challenge is returning to the Love Island villa.

Ahead of the show’s final, the couples will be tasked with minding a fake baby of their own, and will be judged on their parenting skills.

The news was confirmed by narrator Iain Stirling at the end of Wednesday’s episode, meaning fans will get to see all the baby drama play out during Thursday’s show.

The challenge was previously a staple on the show, but was axed by producers in 2023 after nine years.

Fans were delighted to hear about the challenge’s return, as it’s produced some memorable Love Island moments over the years.

Back in 2018, Josh Denzel and Kaz Crossley’s baby’s arm fell off.

That same year, the “dads” took part in a stroller race with their babies; Alex George tripped, and his and Alexandra Cane’s baby went flying.

The following year, Tommy Fury flipped his baby round, which produced Molly-Mae Hague’s iconic one-liner: “Um, Tommy – what the f**k was that?”

Check out some iconic moments from the baby challenge over the years below:

Love Island continues on Thursday night at 9pm on ITV2 and Virgin Media Two.

