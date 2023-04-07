Fans react to ‘wild’ rumours Kylie Jenner is dating Timothée Chalamet

Fans are going wild over fresh speculation Kylie Jenner is newly dating Timothée Chalamet.

The makeup mogul, who split from her baby daddy Travis Scott late last year, was linked to the popular actor after celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi shared an unverified tip that they’re dating.

The tipster wrote:”Anon pls!! Multiple sources have told me that Timmy C has a new girl…Kylie Jenner.”

According to deuxmoi Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamat are dating?? That is the most mismatched couple I’ve ever seen there’s no way pic.twitter.com/H9HQCHgXs3 — goldie (@mamasgoldenmilk) April 6, 2023

Fuelling the fire, another person replied: “I can 100% confirm that.”

While the rumour is yet to be confirmed, fans have pointed out that the pair were spotted hanging out at Jean Paul Gaultier’s fashion show back in January.

They were also seen out for dinner with Kylie’s sister Kendall and her new beau Bad Bunny last month.

It’s safe to say this dating rumour has sent people into overdrive, and many fans have taken to Twitter to react to the speculation.

timothee chalamet and kylie jenner dating wasn’t in my 2023 bingo card what the fuck is going on pic.twitter.com/8TIsjdTte8 — lisa (@H0MSICKS) April 6, 2023

the streets are saying timothee chalamet and kylie jenner are dating … the jenners are collecting my men like pokemons, signing OFF pic.twitter.com/SdLAzwEebn — amie (@aamivv) April 6, 2023

First Kendall Jenner started dating Bad Bunny and now Kylie Jenner is dating Timothée Chalamet.. Like seriously? Wtf? 😭pic.twitter.com/Ke0c7FI3Mn — Minnie 🦋 (@eraofaqueen) April 6, 2023

TIMMY AND KYLIE JENNER DATING RUMORS??????? NO NO NO NOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/JhRwr57SL7 — rissa (@J0EYPOTTERS) April 6, 2023

kylie jenner and timothee chalamet… simply cannot wrap my head around this terrifying information pic.twitter.com/Fb9nLWIOwY — christine (@feeleychristine) April 6, 2023

timothee chalamet and kylie jenner? pic.twitter.com/Z8rXIpi88R — the final scorpio 💌 (succession spoilers) (@girlbosskenroy) April 6, 2023

timothée posting selfies, dating kylie jenner and getting his first tattoo all in span of 24 hours pic.twitter.com/dBhMzxJDh3 — lo (@timchals) April 7, 2023

Live reaction of me reading the Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner news pic.twitter.com/v2AZOveWGn — Kate (@thekate_gatsby) April 6, 2023

timothee and kylie jenner? that doesnt even sound right pic.twitter.com/fqS5MW2W75 — cay (@koralinadean) April 6, 2023

The news comes after Kylie split from her rapper beau Travis Scott at the end of last year.

Their breakup was confirmed by Us Weekly in January, after fans noticed the pair spent Christmas and New Year’s Eve apart.

Kylie and Travis have been together on-and-off since 2017, after meeting at Coachella.

The former couple share two children – a four-year-old daughter named Stormi, and a one-year-old son named Aire.

Their split came just months after Travis was forced to deny claims he cheated on Kylie with an alleged former flame.

Meanwhile, Timothée’s last public relationship was with Lily-Rose Depp.

The actor dated Lily-Rose, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, for almost a year – after they met on the set of Netflix movie The King in June 2018.

Timothée played King Henry V in the movie, and Lily-Rose played his wife Catherine.

The actor has been a hot commodity in Hollywood ever since he starred in the 2017 movie Call Me By Your Name, which nabbed him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in 2018.

He’s also starred alongside Saoirse Ronan in the critically-acclaimed film Lady Bird, and he played Laurie in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women.

More recently, the 27-year-old has won praise for his role in Dune, and he’s set to play a younger version of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory figure Willy Wonka in an upcoming film titled Wonka.