Fans react to the return of RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars

RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars returned to television screens tonight with a fabulous opening number and saw 11 Irish celebrities take to the ballroom.

Contestants that hit the dancefloor included Rosanna Davidson, Miriam Mullins, Katja Mia and Wild Youth’s David Whelan.

Judges Loraine Barry, Brian Redmond, and Arthur Gourounlian also returned to the ballroom alongside hosts Doireann Garrihy and Jennifer Zamparelli.

Sunday night’s show ran for two hours and saw a host of Irish celebrities bring the glitz and glamour to the ballroom.

Series eliminations do not begin until week three, so all the contestants are safe for the first two weeks.

Fans have now reacted to the premiere of the new series and have taken to their social media accounts to share their thoughts.

Good opening and first dance. Delighted #DWTSIRL is back. — Bernie Twomey (@MBTwomey) January 7, 2024

Great to see this show back on air to get us through chilly January. Watching with the teens as they prepare for going back to school in the morning. Go #DWTSIrl 👏🏻👏🏻 — Linda Cullen (@lindacullen1) January 7, 2024

Six O’Clock Show host Katja Mia opened the series, with fans delighted with her show-stopping performance.

One fan said: “Katja looks amazing and love her confidence, she’s definitely one to watch #DWTSIRL”

Another wrote on X: “What a FAB opening to this season by Katya! 😍 #dwtsirl”

While a third said: “For Katja’s first dance that was 🔥 #DWTSIRL”

Fans of the show took to X to share their delight at the show’s return.

Doireanns fit 😍 love love LOVE the glamour 😍 Sundays have gotten a whole lot better 🪩💃🏽 #DWTSIrl — Sian Cullen (@siancullen5678) January 7, 2024

I looooove @DWTSIRL 🤩There’s something really wholesome about it #dwtsirl — Fizzy Blue (@FizzyBlue2) January 7, 2024

The credits haven’t even rolled and Im already obsessed with Eileen Dunne! #DWTSIrl — Senan Behan (@Senendo) January 7, 2024

Many were happy to see former RTÉ News anchor Eileen Dunne make her return to television after her retirement in November 2022.

She performed an American Smooth alongside her partner Robert Rowinski.

She scored a total of 14 out of 30 from the judges.

Lovely to see Eileen back on the telly #dwtsirl — Bernie Twomey (@MBTwomey) January 7, 2024

Eileen dunne is just a dote #DWTSIRL — UK Reality TV (@ImdIrx) January 7, 2024

Viewers also thought that the scoring was “off” during tonight’s show, with many fans believing that some contestants were underscored.

One fan wrote: “I think the marking is a bit off tonight! #DWTSIrl.”

Another penned: “Think @rosanna_davison was a tad underscored. Their dance deserved a higher score! #DWTSIRL.”

While a third said: “Jaysus the scoring tonight has been a disgrace! #DWTSIrl.”

Dancing With The Stars will continue next Sunday at 6:30pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.